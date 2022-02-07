UPDATE: HUMC Patient Care Tech Fighting For Life Following Attack

A patient care technician was fighting for her life after being attacked before dawn Monday, Feb. 7, by a travel nurse at Hackensack University Medical Center, multiple sources confirmed.

The male attacker apparently burned the victim's upper body and lower face before smashing her in the head with a plumber’s wrench during an argument in a staff lounge shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, they told Daily Voice.

The PCT was taken to St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, they said.

Meanwhile, a manhunt was underway for her assailant, whom investigators have identified.

(Travel nurses undergo extensive background and reference checks, hospital workers told Daily Voice.)

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was investigating along with Hackensack police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella was expected to release a statement.

NOTE: A previous version of this story described the victim as a nurse. Patient care technicians care for patients with a variety of healthcare needs while being supervised by registered nurses or licensed practical nurses.

