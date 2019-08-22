Contact Us
UPDATE: GWB Upper Level Reopened After Police Clear Suspicious Package

Jerry DeMarco
A look at the upper level of the GWB.
A look at the upper level of the GWB. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Citizen.com

What Port Authority police described as a suspicious package closed the George Washington Bridge's upper level in both directions for nearly two hours Thursday night.

"The package was cleared by NYPD [Bomb Squad]," Port Authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues told Daily Voice at 11:20 p.m. "Upper level to NJ is now open."

A few minutes later, the eastbound lanes were reopened.

The lower level was briefly closed but quickly reopened after the package was found on the upper level shortly before 9:30 p.m., Rodrigues said.

The Bergen County Bomb Squad was summoned and then relieved, along with a Bergen County hazardous materials unit after the NYPD tactical unit took over, authorities said.

