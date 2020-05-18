UPDATE: Five Dead In Horrific Route 3 Crash

Five people were killed in a horrific crash late Sunday on Route 3 in Rutherford, authorities said.

Their SUV slammed into the rear of a front-end loader being used for ongoing construction work on the westbound highway near Ridge Road, just west of MetLife Stadium, around 11 p.m., responders said.

Four occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

The fifth victim, a child, died en route to Hackensack University Medical Center, responders said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was investigating. Assisting were, among others, Rutherford and New Jersey State Police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification.

Westbound Route 3 was to remain closed until a lengthy, extensive investigation was completed.

Traffic was being diverted to northbound Route 17.

Further information was temporarily being withheld while the investigation continued and notifications were made.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

