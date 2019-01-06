Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
UPDATE: Fire Engulfs Wayne Home, Investigators Probe Cause

Jerry DeMarco
Investigators were trying to determine what ignited a fast-moving fire that destroyed a Wayne home early Tuesday afternoon.

No serious injuries were immediately reported in the three-alarm inferno, which broke out at 4 Skyview Drive around 1:20 p.m., township police Detective Capt. Laurence Martin said.

A man found at the scene by Officer David Fox was treated for smoke inhalation, Martin said.

Firefighters continued to douse pockets after the 3,500-square-foot building collapsed.

A possible cause hadn't yet been determined.

Besides all five township volunteer fire companies, responders included the Volunteer Memorial First Aid Squad, Wayne police arson investigators, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office arson team and the Wayne Fire Bureau.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Get the news you need to know on the go.

