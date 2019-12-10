Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Deer With Pumpkin Stuck To Head Rescued In Upper Saddle River
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: Fire Destroys Wayne Truck Repair Shop, Leaks Oil Into Ramapo River

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The blaze ripped through Vader Wiele Truck Service on Hamburg Turnpike in Wayne.
The blaze ripped through Vader Wiele Truck Service on Hamburg Turnpike in Wayne. Photo Credit: Charles Stark for DAILY VOICE

Flames ravaged a Wayne truck repair shop Monday night, responders said.

Responders reported explosions at Vander Wiele Truck Service  in the Hamburg Turnpike shop between two self-storage facilities.

“It appeared that the fire was ignited by sparks created during metal grinding work” in the shop, Wayne Police Detective Capt. Dan Daly said early Tuesday.

The blaze quickly went to four alarms after breaking out shortly before 7 p.m., collapsing a roof and walls

The main body of the fire was knocked down in about a half hour, with a trio of aerial ladders being used to continually fight the flames.

All five Wayne fire companies responded, along with colleagues from Bloomingdale and Pompton Lakes at the scene and other neighboring communities covering the township.

Oil leaked into a nearby brook and the Ramapo River, requiring response from a Passaic County Hazardous Materials Unit, the Passaic County Health Department and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

A boom was stretched across the river to minimize contamination downstream, Daly said.

Hamburg Turnpike, which remained closed from Black Oak Ridge Road to Terhune Drive, was reopened shortly before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

No one was injured, Daly said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.