Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

UPDATE: FBI Agents Kill Armed Kidnapping Suspect From Philadelphia In North Jersey

Cecilia Levine
An apartment complex in Leonia was taped off for investigation of a police-involved shooting that left a kidnapping suspect dead early Wednesday morning. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
At the scene. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
At the scene. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Resident Kathleen Gentile Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

FBI agents shot and killed an armed kidnapping suspect out of Philadelphia at an apartment complex in North Jersey early Wednesday, authorities said.

Law enforcement agents tracked the suspect to the Lakeview Apartments in Leonia, where a confrontation with members of the FBI's Philadelphia and Newark field offices ensued, NBC New York reports.

Local resident Kathleen Gentile told Daily Voice she heard voices outside just before 3:45 a.m. saying "FBI, please come out, you're standing in the window."

Then, she heard gunshots.

"Literally, 'Bang, bang bang' is what I heard," she said.  "All I know is that I'm unnerved."

The victim was reportedly found safe.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

