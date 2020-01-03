Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
UPDATE: Fast-Moving Blaze Destroys Lodi Commercial Building

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Flames shot through the roof of the uniform supply store on Main Street in Lodi.
Flames shot through the roof of the uniform supply store on Main Street in Lodi. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Fire destroyed a Lodi commercial building Thursday night.

The general-alarm blaze broke out shortly before 9 p.m. in the kitchen of a small building next to the one that housed the JDM School Uniform company and CCS Car Care Specialties on Main Street.

Flames quickly spread and soon blew through the roof of the uniform store.

A dog who apparently belonged to the woman who owned the defunct business next door reportedly died in the fire. A neighbor said the store had closed about two weeks ago and the owner may have been living there.

At the Lodi fire on Main Street Thursday night.

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

The fire spread quickly.

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

No major injuries were immediately reported. A Maywood firefighter was treated for a minor injury from a hose, reaponders said.

What remained following the Lodi fire.

Dawn Caruso Dolan

Mark Rosetti shot this video of Thursday night's fire in Lodi

Demonracer2

Firefighters battle Lodi commercial building blaze.

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Firefighters battle flames at Lodi building on Main Street.

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

An arson investigator was requested.

Firefighters from Carlstadt, Elmwood Park, Fair Lawn, Garfield, Hackensack, Little Ferry, Maywood, Rochelle Park, Saddle Brook, Teaneck, Wallington and Wood-Ridge were among the mutual aid responders assisting their Lodi colleagues either at the scene or as coverage.

The Bergen County Office of Emergency Management also responded.

Aerial view of Thursday night's Lodi fire.

Damian Lalama

At the scene.

Jerry DeMarco

At the scene of the Lodi fire Thursday night.

Chris Sloma for DAILY VOICE

