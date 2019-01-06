Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
UPDATE: Emerson Man Charged With Assault By Auto After Wife Is Injured By Jeep

Jerry DeMarco
Police said Arnoldi hit his wife with his black Jeep Wranger (at right).
Police said Arnoldi hit his wife with his black Jeep Wranger (at right). Photo Credit: Googlemaps

An Emerson man was charged with assault by auto after injuring his wife with his Jeep Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The 43-year-old victim was hospitalized with facial injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, authorities said.

Craig J. Arnoldi, 40, meanwhile, was booked and brought late Monday to the Bergen County Jail, Police Chief Michael Mazzeo confirmed.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and borough police investigated.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence, including Arnoldi's black Jeep Wrangler.

Borough police had been called to the house before, including when they charged Arnoldi in May 2017 with false imprisonment and simple assault, records show.

