Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: Emerson Man, 40, Who Struck Wife With Jeep Charged With Assault

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Police said Arnoldi hit his wife with his black Jeep Wranger (at right).
Police said Arnoldi hit his wife with his black Jeep Wranger (at right). Photo Credit: Googlemaps

An Emerson man was charged with assault by auto after he struck his wife with his Jeep Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Elise Arnoldi, 43, was hospitalized with facial injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, authorities said.

Craig Arnoldi, 40, meanwhile, was taken into custody.

Police Chief Michael Mazzeo confirmed that Arnoldi was being charged Monday night.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and borough police investigated.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to collect evidence, including Craig Arnoldi's black Jeep Wranger.

Police had been called to the house for domestic incidents in the past, several sources said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.