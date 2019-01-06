UPDATE: Emerson Man, 40, Who Struck Wife With Jeep Charged With Assault

An Emerson man was charged with assault by auto after he struck his wife with his Jeep Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Elise Arnoldi, 43, was hospitalized with facial injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, authorities said.

Craig Arnoldi, 40, meanwhile, was taken into custody.

Police Chief Michael Mazzeo confirmed that Arnoldi was being charged Monday night.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and borough police investigated.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to collect evidence, including Craig Arnoldi's black Jeep Wranger.

Police had been called to the house for domestic incidents in the past, several sources said.

