UPDATE: Emerson Driver Charged In Paramus Hit-And-Run That Killed Pedestrian, 58

UPDATE: Sometimes sharing stories really does make a difference. A Daily Voice reader who saw a story shared in a Facebook group about the search for a hit-and-run vehicle that struck and killed a woman in Paramus provided the tip that led to the capture of the accused driver.

The tipster said he suspected the damaged Ford brought into an auto body shop in Congers was the same one mentioned in a Daily Voice story about the search for the fleeing driver who killed the 58-year-old woman as she walked along a local road early Thursday.

So he notified authorities. READ MORE HERE....

The original story is below:

******

SEE ANYTHING? Authorities on Friday renewed their call for help finding a driver who took off after hitting and killing a 58-year-old female pedestrian in Paramus early Thursday.

Authorities were looking for a four-door blue hatchback -- maybe a 2017-2019 Ford Fiesta or Ford Focus -- that was last seen fleeing on Soldier Road with headlight damage following the crash on Forest Avenue south of Soldier Hill Road near the Oradell border around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The driver headed south on Forest Avenue before turning right onto westbound Oradell Avenue, Musella said.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information about the hit-and-run vehicle or driver is asked to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at (201) 226-5595 or Paramus police at (201) 262-3400.

******

******

