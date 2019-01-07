Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Edgewater Onlooker Draws Fire For Posting Photo Of Decomposed Hudson Floater
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: Elmwood Park Firefighters Douse Another Marcal Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
At the old Marcal complex in Elmwood Park.
At the old Marcal complex in Elmwood Park. Photo Credit: Jennifer Romero for DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: Elmwood Park firefighters needed less than 90 minutes to knock down another blaze at the Marcal Paper plant Wednesday night.

No injuries were immediately reported in what began as a two-alarm blaze at the complex at Market and River streets around 7:45 p.m.

Firefighters had the fire knocked down in under an hour and doused soon after.

Joining their Elmwood Park colleagues were firefighters from Fair Lawn, Garfield, Lodi, Saddle Brook and Clifton.

Fires at the plant in 2017 and 2012 took hours to be doused.

CHECK BACK FOR DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.