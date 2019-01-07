UPDATE: Elmwood Park Firefighters Douse Another Marcal Blaze

UPDATE: Elmwood Park firefighters needed less than 90 minutes to knock down another blaze at the Marcal Paper plant Wednesday night.

No injuries were immediately reported in what began as a two-alarm blaze at the complex at Market and River streets around 7:45 p.m.

Firefighters had the fire knocked down in under an hour and doused soon after.

Joining their Elmwood Park colleagues were firefighters from Fair Lawn, Garfield, Lodi, Saddle Brook and Clifton.

Fires at the plant in 2017 and 2012 took hours to be doused.

