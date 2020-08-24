UPDATE: Driver Killed By Garbage Truck In Teaneck

A driver was killed when he was run over by his garbage truck Monday morning in Teaneck, authorities confirmed.

The truck rolled over the driver at the corner of River Road and Downing Street shortly before 10 a.m., they said.

The driver was with an outside contractor hired by the township to help its DPW with storm cleanup, officials said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was summoned, along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which will collect evidence.

