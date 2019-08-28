UPDATE: Dorian To Slam Into Puerto Rico, Hit Florida: Could Georgia, South Carolina Follow?

After taking a sudden turn, Tropical Storm Dorian was expected to slam into Puerto Rico sometime Wednesday afternoon -- and could reach Florida on Monday as a Category 2 hurricane, forecasters said.

Georgia and South Carolina were also potential targets as the storm moved northwest early Wednesday, with maximum winds of 60 miles an hour and higher gusts, they warned.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane watch for Puerto Rico and a tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as for the Dominican Republic from Samaná to Puerto Plata.

As always, forecasts are never precisely correct. It won’t be until Thursday, the earliest, before the potential impact on the U.S. will be more certainly known.

But there was serious concern for Puerto Rico, where 30,000 or so homes still have tarps for roofs following a strike by Hurricane Maria two years ago that left 2,975 people dead.

Maria destroyed the island’s power grid -- replaced in some areas by a makeshift collection of strung wires – and left more than 1,000 roads still blocked by landslides.

Dorian won't be that devastating -- but that's only a matter of degrees: It's expected to create more landslides, major flooding and widespread power outages in western and central Puerto Rico, the National Weather Service said.

President Trump declared an emergency Tuesday night, ordering federal assistance for the unincorporated U.S. territory.

Dorian toppled trees and KO’d power in Barbados and St. Lucia before making landfall early Wednesday on Martinique.

After hitting Puerto Rico, the storm was expected to move to the east of the Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday before coming near or to the east of the central and northwestern Bahamas the following two days.

It's expected to reach Florida and possibly its neighboring states to the northeast as a hurricane during the Labor Day weekend.

