UPDATE: Day Camp Buses, Pickup Truck Involved In Oakland Crash

Several ambulances were requested after what apparently was a chain-reaction crash involving two day-camp buses and a pickup truck Monday afternoon on Skyline Drive in Oakland.

None of the children aboard appeared seriously injured in what apparently was a series of collisions -- with one of the short buses and the pickup crashing head-on.

Ringwood and Wanaque were among the responders called to assist their Oakland colleagues following the initial call shortly after 4 p.m.

The buses were from the Spring Lake Day Camp in Ringwood, responders said.

