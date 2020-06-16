UPDATE: Boyfriend Of Slain Dumont Woman Captured Without Pants, Shoes, Carrying Two Young Kids

UPDATE: A Dumont woman who was killed overnight Tuesday just blocks from a home where a Cresskill woman was slain barely 24 hours earlier had been stabbed several times in the head and neck, authorities said.

A manhunt ended when Closter police captured her boyfriend hours after the the 36-year-old victim's body was found in her Knickerbocker Road garden apartment.

The boyfriend, also 36, wasn't wearing pants or shoes and was carrying two children -- one six months old and the other 18 months -- when he knocked on the back door of a resident who immediately called police, Daily Voice has learned.

The children were at Hackensack University Medical Center awaiting response from the state Department of Children and Families.

The victim and suspected killer temporarily remained unidentified Tuesday morning.

Dumont police got a 12:20 a.m. call of a 5-year-old child "wandering unattended" near the victim's apartment complex off Lexington Avenue, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

"Responding officers learned that the child’s mother lived in the complex," he said. "The child’s aunt reported that her sister [the child’s mother] was not answering her phone.

"Officers entered the mother’s apartment, where they discovered her dead body," Musella said. "The victim had been stabbed in the neck.

"No additional information is available at this time, but a formal statement will be issued later today," the prosecutor said..

In an odd twist, the slaying occurred less than a mile from where a Cresskill woman was brutally slain about 24 hours earlier.

Authorities charged a 19-year-old Lodi man with killing her and the woman's 14-year-old daughter with assisting his botched attempt at trying to dispose of the body in Overpeck Creek in Teaneck

The majority of killings in Bergen County for many years have been domestic-related.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit is heading the investigation, assisted by police from multiple towns -- including Dumont -- as well as Bergen County sheriff's officers, the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

