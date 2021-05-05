Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Armed Wayne Man Who Terrorized Couple At Delaware Water Gap Headed To Federal Prison
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: Body Wrapped In Tarp In Bayonne ID'd As NYC Man

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Route 440 near 63rd Street in Bayonne.
Route 440 near 63rd Street in Bayonne. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A body wrapped in a tarp found last week in Bayonne has been identified as that of a New York City man, authorities announced Wednesday.

The body of Jose Rivera, 41, was discovered in a wooded area near the 63rd Street exit of northbound Route 440 around 4:30 p.m. last Tuesday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The cause and manner of death are pending further police investigation and the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

No arrests had been made.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Bayonne Department are actively investigating this case. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip. 

All information will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.