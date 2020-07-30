UPDATE: Body Of NYC Forensic Dentist, 72, Found In Backyard Bergen Pool

In the latter years of his career, Dr. Richard Boguslaw gave names to the dead.

The 72-year-old widowed Montvale resident, whose body was found Wednesday afternoon in his backyard pool, was a forensic dentist with the New York City Chief Medical Examiner's Office. He also was a member the past dozen or so years of the Region 2 Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Team in New York and New Jersey.

DMORTs, as the teams are known, respond to mass deaths -- such as 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina -- to help identify the deceased.

Besides identifying human remains, forensic dentists also assess bite marks, testify in civil malpractice cases and estimate the ages of the living.

Boguslaw, formerly of New Rochelle, lived alone on Heather Ridge Lane, a quiet cul-de-sac minutes from Rockland County.

His was wearing a t-shirt and shorts when his body was found in his backyard pool shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. He apparently had fallen in after suffering a head injury, responders said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was notified, the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence and the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

Boguslaw had no children. His wife, Eve, died in June 2018 at 63.

Boguslaw was director of periodontics and a longtime faculty member at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Queens, where he also had a private practice in Hollis Hills.

He obtained his DMD degree from Washington University School of Dental Medicine in St. Louis and completed his general practice residency at The Jewish Hospital of St. Louis.

He completed his training in periodontology at Fairleigh Dickinson University and had a private practice in Rutherford.

