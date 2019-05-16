Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: Body Found In Hudson Is Missing Md. Man, Second Body Also Recovered

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A body was found near Pier A off Sinatra Drive.
A body was found near Pier A off Sinatra Drive. Photo Credit: Google Maps

UPDATE: The man retrieved from the Hudson River Wednesday afternoon was identified Thursday as a Baltimore man who has been missing since May 4.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office has confirmed that a body was retrieved from the Hudson River in Hoboken Wednesday afternoon.

The person was identified only as a male and was found at Pier A near Sinatra Drive.

On Monday, police in Jersey City retrieved another body from the river, at Exchange Place.

Investigations into both incidents were continuing Thursday morning.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.