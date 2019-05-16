UPDATE: Body Found In Hudson Is Missing Md. Man, Second Body Also Recovered

UPDATE: The man retrieved from the Hudson River Wednesday afternoon was identified Thursday as a Baltimore man who has been missing since May 4.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office has confirmed that a body was retrieved from the Hudson River in Hoboken Wednesday afternoon.

The person was identified only as a male and was found at Pier A near Sinatra Drive.

On Monday, police in Jersey City retrieved another body from the river, at Exchange Place.

Investigations into both incidents were continuing Thursday morning.

