UPDATE: Boat, Life Jacket Of Missing Jersey Shore Man Found

Rescuers found both the rowboat and life jacket of an Ocean Gate man who went missing before a major thunderstorm hit the Jersey Shore earlier this week, authorities confirmed.

His wife reported Matt Conway, 67, missing around 4 p.m. Tuesday, they said.

The U.S. Coast Guard released security camera photos of Conway shortly before he left a dock on the Toms River in a silver rowboat that morning.

Conway, who was known to row for exercise, was wearing the vest in the photos and as he headed out into the river, a fellow boater told Daily Voice.

His sneakers were found on the beach of Anglesea Avenue, responders said.

A State Police helicopter and fire companies in Toms River assisted with an air and water search.

