UPDATE: BMW Slams Into Hackensack Contracting Company, Damaging Building, Custom Cycles

by Cecilia Levine & Jerry DeMarco
No injuries were reported in the West Pleasantview Avenue crash at Breen Topsoil in Hackensack on Wednesday.
No injuries were reported in the West Pleasantview Avenue crash at Breen Topsoil in Hackensack on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine / INSET: Courtesy HACKENSACK FD

A BMW slammed through the front of a Hackensack topsoil company around noontime Wednesday, severely damaging the building -- and damaging three custom motorcycles parked behind the window and garage bay.

The 61-year-old driver from Lodi told police her brakes failed at a stop sign, sending her 2012 328i into the West Plesantview building of Breen Topsoil at 11:50 a.m., Capt. Nicole Foley said.

She wasn't injured, the captain said.

The crash, however, damaged a support beam, the garage bay doors, the entry door, and the building’s façade, along with the cycles, Foley said.

Firefighters temporarily shored up the inside of the building.

City building officers were awaiting a structural engineer to determine how serious the damage is.

No summonses were immediately issued. An investigation was pending.

COURTESY: Hackensack Fire Dept.

PHOTO/STORY: Cecilia Levine

