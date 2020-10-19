Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
UPDATE: Bergen Executive, Father Of Four ID'd As Train Death Victim

Jerry DeMarco
Requiescat in pace.
Photo Credit: Pixabay

A married father of four was struck and killed by a freight train in Bergen County on Sunday, authorities confirmed.

The media executive apparently walked the two miles or so from his Haworth home to the spot where he was struck shortly 100 yards or so yards south of the LaRoche Avenue crossing in Harrington Park shortly after 4 p.m., responders said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene soon after.

His death was ruled a suicide, Harrington Park Police Chief Albert Maalouf said.

A local fundraiser was mounted for the family to help pay for the funeral and other expenses.

******

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Or text CONNECT to 741-741.You are not alone.

******

