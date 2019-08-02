UPDATE: Barricaded Park Ridge Man Surrenders Peacefully

An emotionally disturbed 31-year-old gunman who'd barricaded himself in a Park Ridge basement finally emerged peacefully a little over two hours later.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team responded to Johnsvale Road following the initial 9:30 p.m. call.

Everyone else was removed from the home and area streets were shut down.

The man, apparently a former serviceman, was believed to have a rifle and a considerable amount of ammunition, one responder said.

Tactical units were joined by area police and members of the county prosecutor's and sheriff's offices. Members of the Park Ridge Police Department day shift were called back to work.

An Advanced Life Support ambulance was on standby.

