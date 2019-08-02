UPDATE: Barricaded Park Ridge Gun Collector, 32, Surrenders Peacefully

UPDATE: An agitated weapons collector who barricaded himself in a Park Ridge basement during a family argument finally emerged peacefully a little over two hours later, authorities said late Thursday.

The 32-year-old former serviceman had been drinking when he had words with his mother, grabbed a rifle and went to the basement of the Johnsvale Road home around 9:30 p.m., authorities said.

Police were aware that the family had at least 30 legally-registered weapons and a considerable amount of ammunition.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team and crisis negotiation unit was summoned. The tactical units were joined by area police and members of the county prosecutor's and sheriff's offices.

Everyone else was removed from the home and area streets were shut down.

The man insisted on speaking with a particular Park Ridge officer he knows who talked him out, responders said. He was then taken to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus.

Charges weren't likely.

"He didn't fire the weapon, he didn't point it at anyone, he legally owns it," one responder explained.

Given the circumstances, however, authorities will have to seize the weapons, at least temporarily.

