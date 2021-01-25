UPDATE: Authorities ID Family Of 4 Dead In Suburban Philly Murder Suicide

Authorities have identified the family of four found dead in an apparent Chester County murder-suicide over the weekend.

Relatives called police for a welfare check at the West Whiteland Township home on the 100 block of Mountainview Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, after they had been unable to reach the family for several days, according to local police and the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

The family members were found with gunshot wounds and identified in a Daily Local News report as:

Deepak Prabakhar Kulkarni, 50

Arti Madhusudan Ayda, 47

Shubham Deepak Kulkarni, 15

Sharvil Deepak Kulkarni, 8

It was not clear who killed the three victims before turning the gun on themself.

There was no threat to the general public, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. No further details were being released.

