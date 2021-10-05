Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
UPDATE: Armed Suspect Accused Of Abducting Infant Reportedly In Custody

Cecilia Levine
Chinna Payne
Chinna Payne Photo Credit: Source Unclear

A 27-year-old man accused of abducting an infant girl was apparently arrested in East Orange approximately 30 minutes after police issued an Amber Alert.

The baby girl, Chinna Payne, was unharmed, initial police reports say.

Damion Payne, 27, was accused of abducting the girl at gunpoint, according to a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) alert issued at 2:37 p.m.

He then fled in a white Nissan Altima with Virginia plates, police said.

Payne was reportedly located on South Munn Avenue, in East Orange.

