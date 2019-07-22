UPDATE: Armed Robbery Of Wayne Gas Station Where OD Driver Killed Similar To Pequannock Holdup

Authorities suspect the masked bandit who this weekend robbed a Route 23 Delta gas station in Wayne where a horrific heroin-involved crash killed three people earlier this year also held up a Pequannock Delta station two weeks ago.

The attendant told uniformed Wayne officers who responded to the northbound Route 23 Delta station around 8:30 p.m. Saturday "displayed a semiautomatic handgun and demanded money," Capt. Christian Wittig said.

Authorities didn't say how much was taken, although responders told Daily Voice the preliminary estimate was about $700.

"The victim turned over money to the [robber], who fled the gas station on foot," Wittig said.

Responders said the robber fled in a maroon Ford Edge that was parked on nearby New York Avenue.

He was described as about 6-foot-3 and wearing all black and a black face mask -- similar to the Pequannock robber ( see original story below ).

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help find the robber is asked to contact Detective Michael Polifrone at polifronem@waynetownship or (973) 633-3530 .

******

ORIGINAL STORY: A Passaic County gas station where a horrific heroin-involved crash killed three people earlier this year was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night, authorities said.

The robber fled the Route 23 Delta station in Wayne in a maroon Ford Edge that was parked on nearby New York Avenue around 8:30 p.m., they said.

He was last seen heading south on the highway and was described as white, about 6-foot-3, with gray hair and a gray beard, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

They didn't immediately say whether they see a connection to Saturday night's holdup and the July 12 gunpoint robbery of another Delta station on Newark Pompton Turnpike in neighboring Pequannock.

That robber wore black gloves and a light blue ski mask, they said.

The Wayne Delta station was the site of a February crash involving an overdosing heroin user who killed a father and son and an attendant who was pumping gas for them.

The driver, Jason Vanderee of Vernon, claims he didn't know the heroin he used was laced with fentanyl that knocked him unconscious while he was driving.

SEE: https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/sussex/news/attorney-driver-in-gas-station-crash-that-killed-3-didnt-know-heroin-was-laced-with-fentanyl/770611/

