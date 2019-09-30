Contact Us
UPDATE: Accused Wayne Bank Robber, 69, Captured In Little Falls, Suspected In Pequannock Holdup

Jerry DeMarco
Philip Mcgrantham
Philip Mcgrantham Photo Credit: COURTESY: Wayne PD

Local police captured a Little Falls man who they said robbed a Wayne bank hours earlier -- and is suspected in another bank job last Thursday in Pequannock.

With help from the FBI and the Passaic County Sheriff's Office, Wayne detectives captured 69-year-old Philip Mcgrantham at the corner of Main Street and Lincoln Avenue as he returned home in a rented Nissan Altima that a law enforcement source told Daily Voice was used in Monday morning's holdup of a TD Bank branch on Valley Avenue.

Mcgrantham, who previously lived in Paterson and Jersey City, was charged with first-degree robbery and theft and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court.

He is suspected in a robbery of a Wells Fargo on Route 23 in Pompton Plains around 10:45 a.m. last Thursday.

The robber in that holdup wore what witnesses said appeared to be a painted-on or fake beard, a black baseball cap and a hoodie -- similar to Monday's incident at the Wayne bank.

That robber fled after claiming to have a weapon and explosives and demanding $20,000 just before 10 a.m., authorities said.

He headed south toward Totowa in the rented car, authorities told Daily Voice.

Wayne Police Detective Capt. Christian Wittig asked that anyone who might have seen something, or has information that could help investigators in either holdup, contact Detective Eric Clemente at clementee@waynetownship.com or (973) 633-3531 .

