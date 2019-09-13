UPDATE: Accused Gunman In Cliffside Park Shooting Captured In PA Charged With Attempted Murder

A West New York resident accused of shooting a man in the back in Cliffside Park last month was captured Wednesday in Pennsylvania by a strike force led by detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Josue Orellana, 18, was nabbed around 8 a.m. Wednesday in an apartment above a tattoo parlor in a Bucks County strip mall a little over seven miles outside Trenton and 82 miles from Cliffside Park, authorities said.

A Bucks County judge ordered Orellana held on $500,000 pending extradition to New Jersey to face charges of attempted murder and weapons offenses, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed.

Investigators executed two search warrants early Wednesday -- one at the apartment in Levittown, PA and the other assisted by a Hudson County SWAT team at Orellana's 56th Street home off Hudson Avenue, authorities said.

Orellana was captured at a mixed-use strip mall in Bucks County, PA.

Orellana was with at least a half-dozen other members of a gang who chased a 24-year-old ex-con, apparently in a dispute over drugs the night of Aug. 22, a law enforcement source told Daily Voice.

The chase went east on Walker Street and then through a Third Street alley to Second Street, where the victim was struck by a small-caliber bullet that went right through his shoulder, authorities said.

The victim -- who was treated at Hackensack University Medical Center before being released -- had turned onto Walker Street from Anderson Avenue with a fellow felon when the gang began to chase them, according to a police report.

Investigators collected surveillance video to help identify those involved, all of whom they said appeared to be in their mid-teens to early 20s.

Musella thanked the Cliffside Park, Fairview, West New York and Bristol Township police departments, the Hudson County Regional SWAT Team and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office for their assistance.

