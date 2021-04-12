Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
UPDATE: 8 Saint Clare’s ER Patients Evacuated Due To Mechanical Fire, Heavy Smoke

Valerie Musson
Saint Clare’s Hospital in Denville
Saint Clare’s Hospital in Denville Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Eight patients were evacuated from the emergency room of Saint Clare’s Hospital in Denville due to heavy smoke conditions from a mechanical fire Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The fire broke out in an air handler on the roof due to a mechanical failure around 12 p.m. Monday, Denville Police Capt. Jeffrey Tucker said.

Once the fire was doused, the heavy smoke spread through a portion of the building and led to patients’ evacuation, Tucker said.

A total of eight patients in the emergency room were transported to St. Clare’s Dover campus, while others were moved to various areas of the hospital that weren’t affected in the fire, Tucker said.

"The fire was quickly extinguished and there were no reported injuries to any patients, staff or first responders," Tucker said.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Department, Morris County Park Police, Morris County Office of Emergency Management, Morris County EMS, St. Clare’s EMS, Parsippany Fire Department, Boonton Township Fire Department, Town of Boonton Fire Department, Rockaway Borough Fire Department, Rockaway Township Fire Department, Morris Township Fire Department and the Randolph Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

