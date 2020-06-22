Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: 2 Adults, Child Found Dead In Middlesex County Pool, ‘Too Early’ To Tell What Happened

Jerry DeMarco
At the scene in East Brunswick.
At the scene in East Brunswick. Photo Credit: ABC7 Eyewitness News

Two adults and a child were found dead in a pool in Middlesex County on Monday, authorities confirmed.

"East Brunswick Police are actively investigating a scene where three people were found deceased in a pool,” East Brunswick Police Chief Frank Losacco said in a statement after the bodies were discovered at the Clearview Road home around 4:50 p.m.

The incident brought police, firefighters and paramedics. A neighbor said an electrical utility crew also was summoned to the scene.

Aerial photos showed investigators examining the filter for the above-ground pool.

"It is too early to determine exactly what happened,” Losacco said. “We are working with the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and will release information as it develops.

“This is a devastating day for our entire community."

