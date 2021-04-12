UPDATE: 18 Saint Clare’s ER Patients Evacuated Due To Mechanical Fire, Heavy Smoke

At least 18 patients were evacuated from the emergency room of Saint Clare’s Hospital in Denville due to heavy smoke conditions from a mechanical fire Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The fire broke out in an air handler on the roof due to a mechanical failure shortly after 12 p.m. Monday, Denville Police Capt. Jeffrey Tucker told Daily Voice.

Once the fire was doused, the heavy smoke spread through a portion of the building and led to patients’ evacuation, Tucker said.

Several patients in the emergency room were transported to St. Clare’s Dover campus, while others were moved to various areas of the hospital that weren’t affected in the fire, Tucker said.

“At this time, the St. Clare’s/Denville emergency room remains in divert status, sending patients to surrounding hospitals. The remainder of the hospital is in the process of being repopulated,” said Tucker, adding that the event is 'still unfolding.'

No injuries have been reported.

