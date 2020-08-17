Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
UPDATE: 12 Hospitalized After Lincoln Tunnel-Bound Buses Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Aftermath Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo
One NJT bus rear-ended another on the NJ Turnpike ramp to Route 295 headed toward the Lincoln Tunnel. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo

A dozen people were hospitalized Monday morning after a New Jersey Transit bus rear-ended another, sending it into a guardrail, on their way to the Lincoln Tunnel.

Port Authority Tunnel and Bridge agents had to cut off the doors and spread the stairwell to get to those injured on the bus that veered off the road and struck the guardrail on the ramp from the northbound New Jersey Turnpike to eastbound Route 495 in Secaucus around 7:15 a.m.

Ten passengers and both drivers were hospitalized, responders said.

Four of those injured were placed in collars and on backboards after complaining of back and neck pain, responders said, adding that their injuries were considered moderate.

The others sustained minor injuries, they said.

Ambulances from Palisades General Hospital, Jersey City Medical Center and both Union City and North Bergen were among the responding units.

The No. 113 bus, which came from Dunnellen, was knocked off the road by a No. 139 bus that came from Lakewood, NJ Transit said. Both buses were bound for the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan. 

