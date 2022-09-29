Unruly Lyft Passenger Assaults Officers, EMS Workers In North Jersey, Police Say

A 56-year-old woman was arrested for assaulting police officers and EMS workers in North Jersey, authorities said.

It all happened around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 when officers responded to First Street and Hudson Street in Hoboken on a report of a potentially drunk and unruly Lyft passenger, local police said.

As she was talking with authorities, Linda Smith, of Hoboken, punched and kicked the officers and EMS workers who were also called to the scene, according to police.

She was subsequently arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and resisting arrest.

Smith was eventually released on a summons.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.