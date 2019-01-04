Unruly Bar Patron Busted After Stripping In Front Of Officers, West Milford Police Charge

An unruly drunk accused of bothering customers and staff at a West Milford pub began undressing in front of police, who took him into custody when he refused to stop, authorities said.

Officers Thomas Connors, Matthew Kloo and Robert Kulawiak responded to the Grasshopper Irish Pub on a report of an intoxicated patron bothering customers and staff, a police report says.

Daniel Caccavale, 30, of the Kenvil section of Roxbury, had broken a railing at the pub moments earlier, it says.

“While speaking with the officers, [Caccavale] began to take his clothes off and refused to obey officers’ directions to stop undressing,” the Dec. 8 report says. “He was eventually placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.”

He was also charged with criminal mischief for the broken railing.

