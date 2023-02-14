Unruly Bar Patron Bites Hoboken Officer: Police

A 28-year-old man from Jersey City allegedly bit a Hoboken police officer.

On Sunday, Feb. 12, Ryan Welch was arrested outside of Mulligan’s Pub at 59 First St. and charged with disorderly conduct and aggravated assault of a police officer, according to Hoboken police spokeswoman Marci Rubin.

While being escorted out of the bar for disorderly behavior, Welch allegedly bit a security worker, Rubin said.

Police officers in the area were called over and attempted to tend to Welch, who continued to yell and act disorderly, she said.

Welch refused to go to the hospital willingly and bit a responding officer, Rubin said. He was then arrested, processed, and later released with a court date.

Both bite victims were treated on scene.

