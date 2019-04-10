Contact Us
Union Police Adding Drone Unit, Joining A Growing Number Of Departments

Paul Milo
Drones are being employed by more and more law enforcement agencies, according to a national study.
Drones are being employed by more and more law enforcement agencies, according to a national study. Photo Credit: Provided

The Union Police Department has become the latest law enforcement agency to employ drones in public safety work, the agency announced Wednesday.

The UPD's Drone Unit will be called in on search and rescue operations, especially for missing children and elderly people, providing vital assistance for nighttime searches.

The small, flying craft will also be used in accident investigations and in searches for suspects when appropriate, the department said in a statement.

Capt. Bob Perez told Daily Voice the department has been authorized to buy three drones. Four officers have so far been trained and FAA-certified to operate the craft.

A major incident, like a train derailment in Union a few years ago, as well as more common incidents like structure fires are other scenarios where "it would be extremely helpful to have a drone."

"You would be able to identify hot spots inside the structure," he said.

The use of drones by first-responders is rapidly increasing in popularity. More than 900 public safety agencies nationwide had acquired a drone as of May 2018, according to a report by The Center for the Study of the Drone. That represented an increase of more than 82 percent over the previous year.

