Union Man Pleads Guilty In Scheme To Swipe Credit Cards From The Mail

A 22-year-old man from Union became the latest suspect to admit his role in a scheme to bribe postal workers in exchange for credit cards being sent in the mail to customers, the U.S. Attorney for New Jersey said Monday.

Olagoke Araromi pleaded guilty to charges of bribery, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Araromi, who is scheduled to be sentenced in September, faces up to 15 years for the bribery charge, 30 years for the fraud charge and two years for identity theft, in addition to fines.

Araromi and Moussa Dagno, 24, of Harrison bribed the postal employees for the cards, usually at a rate of $100 per card. The two would then activate the stolen cards and use them to buy clothes, electronics and other high-end goods. Authorities seized six laptops and a smartphone during a raid last year at a home in Harrison the two shared.

Dagno pleaded guilty for his part in the scheme earlier this month.

Postal employees who have also pleaded guilty to bribery include Zenobia Gilmer, Ayesha Troztz and Kyanne Costley, who had delivery routes in Mt. Arlington, East Orange and Elizabeth. Jennel Williams, who formerly worked as a clerk in the Newark Main Post Office, also admitted taking bribes in exchange for cards.

A fifth mail carrier, Jacquan Miller of Jersey City, has also been charged but has not been found guilty or admitted guilt.

