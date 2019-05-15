Contact Us
Union Man Indicted In Crash That Killed Off-Duty Hillside Police Officer

Paul Milo
Rocardo Dos-Santos
Rocardo Dos-Santos Photo Credit: Union County Prosecutor's Office

A 29-year-old Union resident has been indicted on charges of aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide for what authorities said was an alcohol-fuelled vehicle crash that killed his passenger last year.

Authorities say Ricardo Dos-Santos was driving an Acura SUV when it crashed into the back of a truck stopped for a red light near 1&9 and Pleasant Street in Linden  around 2:15 a.m. Oct. 15.

Dos-Santos was driving around 90 mph when he slammed into the truck, authorities also said.

Responders found Dos-Santos and a passenger, Giovanni Esposito, 30, at the scene with serious injuries. Esposito, a Hillside police officer who was off duty at the time, was later pronounced dead at University Hospital in Newark, where Dos-Santos was also treated.

Authorities say that an hour after the crash Dos-Santos had a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit of .08

Dos-Santos was charged in January. He faces 10 to 30 years in prison for aggravated manslaughter and 10 to 20 years on the charge of vehicular homicide.

Additionally, Dos-Santos was charged with several motor-vehicle violations, including DWI and reckless driving.

