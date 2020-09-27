Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Union County Police Officer Injured Escorting Motorcyclists On 50-Mile Charity Ride

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Union County police
Union County police Photo Credit: County of Union NJ Facebook

A Union County police sergeant was injured while escorting motorcyclists on a 50-mile charity ride for a local cancer foundation on Sunday, county officials said.

The county officer collided with a participant in Clark during the Jason’s Friends Foundation ride, NJ.com reports, citing county spokesman Sebastian D'Elia.

The crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. on Lake Avenue, at the Cellar Avenue intersection, according to initial reports.

The officer and participant were treated at the hospital for non life-threatening injuries, D'Elia said.

