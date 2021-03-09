Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE (PHOTOS): Fire Blows Through Roof Of Fair Lawn Home
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Union City Police Sergeant Suspended On DWI Charge, Report Says

Daily Voice
Patricia Lazzarini
Patricia Lazzarini Photo Credit: Patricia Lazzarini Facebook photo

A Union City police sergeant has been suspended after she was charged with drunk driving earlier this year, according to a news report.

Patricia Lazzarini was suspended on Feb. 19 following the incident, which apparently happened outside of Union City, HudsonCountyView reports.

Police Chief Nichelle Luster in a statement obtained by the outlet said Lazzarini "no longer has police powers."

She sergeant was also "prohibited from unaccompanied access to secure police areas/any area not accessible to the public."

Lazzarini was hired as a Union City officer in 2010.

Click here for the full story from Hudson County View.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.