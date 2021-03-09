Union City Police Sergeant Suspended On DWI Charge, Report Says

A Union City police sergeant has been suspended after she was charged with drunk driving earlier this year, according to a news report.

Patricia Lazzarini was suspended on Feb. 19 following the incident, which apparently happened outside of Union City, HudsonCountyView reports.

Police Chief Nichelle Luster in a statement obtained by the outlet said Lazzarini "no longer has police powers."

She sergeant was also "prohibited from unaccompanied access to secure police areas/any area not accessible to the public."

Lazzarini was hired as a Union City officer in 2010.

Click here for the full story from Hudson County View.

