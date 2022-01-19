Union City Man Shared Child Porn On Social Media: Prosecutor

A Union City man was arrested on child porn charges, authorities said.

An investigation was launched into Mario Lopez Esquit, 25, on Dec. 9, when the authorities were notified of a report of possible child exploitation material being shared on social media, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Lopez Esquit was identified as the individual associated with the distribution of the child sex abuse materials via his social media accounts, Suarez said.

Lopez Esquit was arrested on a warrant charging him with Endangering the Welfare of a Child for Knowingly Distributing Videos of a Child Engaged in a Prohibited Sexual Act, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child for Knowingly Possessing Videos of a Child Engaged in a Prohibited Sexual Act, she said.

He was remanded to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance.

Prosecutor Suarez credited the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Special Victims Unit, the New Jersey State Police, and the Union City Police Department with the investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.