Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Union City Man Sexually Assaulted 11-Year-Old From Garfield: Prosecutor

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Jorge Delgado
Jorge Delgado Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A Union City man is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl from Garfield while she was in his care last year, authorities said.

Jorge Delgado, 43, assaulted the girl in December, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The girl’s mother contacted Union City police on Thursday and Delgado was arrested Friday following an investigation by the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit.

Delgado has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Wednesday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.