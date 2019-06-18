Union City Man Sexually Assaulted 11-Year-Old From Garfield: Prosecutor

A Union City man is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl from Garfield while she was in his care last year, authorities said.

Jorge Delgado, 43, assaulted the girl in December, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The girl’s mother contacted Union City police on Thursday and Delgado was arrested Friday following an investigation by the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit.

Delgado has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Wednesday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.