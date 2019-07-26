Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Victim In Coma After Being Knocked Cold, Run Over In Palisades Park: Driver, Others Sought
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Union City Man Found Dead On Sandy Hook Beach

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A Union City man died at Sandy Hook earlier this week, police said.
A Union City man died at Sandy Hook earlier this week, police said. Photo Credit: Google

A man whose lifeless body was discovered on a beach in Sandy Hook has been identified as a 61-year-old Union City resident, Middletown police said.

Andrei Chichkine was found Wednesday afternoon at the "F" beach, according to police. Chichkline's death is not considered suspicious.

He is the second Hudson County resident to die at the Shore in the last few days. Melissa Fries, a 37-year-old North Bergen woman, went missing while swimming Saturday night off Highlands. Her body was found on the beach the next day.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.