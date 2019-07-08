Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Union City Man Charged In Crash That Killed HUMC Nurse From North Bergen

Adriana Riano, 32 of North Bergen, was a nurse at Hackensack University Medical Center. Photo Credit: GOFUNDME

A Union City man was arrested last month on charges he was drunk when his car slammed into another vehicle, killing a 32-year-old nurse at Hackensack University Medical Center, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

Jonathan Ortiz-Guananga, 26, was arrested June 27 and charged with death by auto, assault by auto, speeding, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.

Ortiz-Guananga was driving a Dodge Charger near Paterson Plank Road and Congress Street in Jersey City early on May 5 when he collided with a Ford Edge.

Adriana Riano, a North Bergen woman who was driving the Ford, died in the hospital later that day. Her 30-year-old passenger was also hospitalized, as was Ortiz-Guananga, who suffered a serious leg injury.

Riano was remembered for her generosity and spirit in online testimonials posted at the time of her death.

"Everywhere Adriana went she brought joy," Molly Murray said.

"I never heard her utter a word of gossip, I never saw her in a bad mood. She was the type of nurse you'd want for your loved ones. She was brilliant, kind, and magnificent in every way. Her spirit lives on in the thousands of lives she touched."

Riano was remembered by colleague Krysten Wondrack as being "very friendly and social."

"She was always looking to help people. She was a good one."

Ortiz-Guananga is scheduled to make an initial court appearance July 24 in Jersey City.

