Unfounded Bomb Threat Locks Down Union County Vocational School: Officials

A North Jersey high school was put on lockdown Tuesday, April 12 amid a bomb threat, officials confirmed.

No threats or devices were found during a search of the Union County Vocational Technical School on Raritan Road in Scotch Plains around 11 a.m., a county spokesperson said.

The person responsible for making the threat on social media was later identified by police and subsequently interviewed, officials said.

The lockdown was eventually lifted.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.