Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Unfounded Bomb Threat Locks Down Union County Vocational School: Officials

Nicole Acosta
Union County Vocational Technical School
Union County Vocational Technical School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A North Jersey high school was put on lockdown Tuesday, April 12 amid a bomb threat, officials confirmed.

No threats or devices were found during a search of the Union County Vocational Technical School on Raritan Road in Scotch Plains around 11 a.m., a county spokesperson said.

The person responsible for making the threat on social media was later identified by police and subsequently interviewed, officials said.

The lockdown was eventually lifted.

