Undercover Sting Busts Jersey City Taxi Service With Insurance Fraud, Prosecutor Says

Three owners of a Jersey City taxi service were arrested for having uninsured drivers operating uninsured vehicles, authorities announced Thursday.

Aziz Ibrahim, 63; Michael Ibrahim, 23; and Theresa Ibrahim, 47 had been running three different companies under the names A1 City Corp., 4M Enterprises Inc. and AAA City Bergen Inc., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The four-month investigation included undercover airport rides by law enforcement officers who found that these companies were not legally insured and that the vehicles were being driven by unregistered drivers, Suarez said.

None of these companies had any vehicles that were lawfully registered with the City of Jersey City, authorities said.

Aziz Ibrahim was charged with second-degree insurance fraud and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

Michael Ibrahim was charged with conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and perjury.

Theresa Ibrahim was charged with two counts of third-degree insurance fraud.

The Ibrahims are scheduled to make their first appearance in Hudson County Superior Court on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with any relevant information regarding these companies or individuals is asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Insurance Fraud Unit at (201) 795-6400, ext. 6634. All information will remain confidential.

Prosecutor Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office and the Jersey City Police Department for the investigation and arrest.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.