UNDERCOVER BUST: NJ Go-Go Bar Workers Accused Of Promoting Prostitution, Selling Coke To Guests

Assaults. Shots fired. An overdose.

These are just some of the calls over the last two years that sparked a an undercover investigation into AJ's Go-Go Bar in Hudson County, leading to nine arrests for cocaine distribution and prostitution this week, authorities in Secaucus announced on Wednesday.

During the investigation, undercover detectives purchased various quantities of cocaine from different employees of the establishment. Detectives were also offered sex for cash by numerous employees of the premises, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

The six-month long probe culminated on Dec. 14,, when a search turned up cocaine, more than 400 Oxycontin pills, ecstasy, 40 Suboxone strips, more than 25 Alprazolam pills and more than 80 Amphetamine pills, according to Miller.

More than $40,000.00 in cash was seized as monies believed to have been derived from nefarious activity, the chief said.

The following arrests were made, according to Miller:

Caroleen Garcia-Garcia, 41, of Bronx, NY was charged with three (3) counts of Engaging in Prostitution [2C;34-1b(8)], three (3) counts of Promoting Prostitution [2C:34-1b(2)] and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance [2C:35-10a(1)]. Maylin Hechavarria, 30, of Newark was charged with Engaging in Prostitution [2C:34-1b(8)] and Promoting Prostitution [2C:34-1b(2)].

Leidy Munoz-Gomez, 40, of North Bergen was charged with Engaging in Prostitution [2C:34-1b(8)] and Promoting Prostitution [2C:34-1b(2)], four (4) counts of Distribution of Cocaine [2C:35-5b(3)], four (4) counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance [2C:35-10a(1)] and four (4) counts of Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine [2C:5-2/2C:35-5b(3)].

Jason Koch, 52, of Hawthorne was charged with two (2) counts of Promoting Prostitution [2C:34-1b(2)] and Maintaining a Nuisance [2C:33-12c], six (6) counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance [2C:35-10a(1)], Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine [2C:35-5b(2)], Possession with the Intent to Distribute Oxycontin, Suboxone and Amphetamine [2C:35-5b(4)], Possession with the Intent to Distribute Alprazolam [2C:35-5b(13)] and Money Laundering [2C:21-25a]. Carlos Bustamante was charged with four (4) counts of Distribution of Cocaine [2C:35-5b(3)], four (4) counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance [2C:35-10a(1)] and four (4) counts of Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine [2C:5-2/2C:35-5b(3)].

Elizabeth Nauer, 33, of Bayonne was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance [2C:35-10a(1). Rosanni Reyes, 45, of Belleville was charged with Prostitution [2C:34-1b(8)] and Promoting Prostitution [2C:34-1b(2)].

Jeana Branda, 32, of Secaucus was charged with Unlawful Possession of Knife [2C:39-5(d)].

Frank Lovato, 54, of Wyckoff was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance [2C:35-10a(1)].

Leidy Munz-Gomez, Jason Koch and Carlos Bustamante were lodged in the Hudson County Jail.

Authorities were tipped off to illegal activity at AJ's thanks to routine crimes being committed at a "alarming rate," according to Miller.

The Secaucus Police Anti-Crime Unit under the supervision of Detective Sergeant Giacomo Sallustio, Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, Hudson County Sheriff’s Office, Hudson County Regional SWAT Team, Union City Police Department, North Bergen Police Department, State ABC and Taxation assisted in the investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.