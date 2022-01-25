Unconscious Warren County Man Slams Pickup Truck, Crashes Into Bagel Shop: Police

A Warren County driver passed out behind the wheel Tuesday morning before running a red light, hitting another vehicle, and crashing into a nearby bagel shop, authorities said.

Jeffrey Heymann, 62, was driving a 2006 Land Rover east on Route 57 in Hackettstown when he went unconscious and ran the red light at the Route 182 intersection around 4:45 a.m., local police said.

Heymann, of Washington, then hit Mansfield Township resident Michael Danza, 51, who was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram south on Route 182, police said.

Heymann’s vehicle ultimately ran through the intersection, struck a pedestrian signal, and crashed into the front of Budd Lake Bagel & Deli II, authorities said.

The building was damaged in the crash, but no one was hurt, police said.

Heymann was charged with failure to observe a traffic signal and careless driving.

