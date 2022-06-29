Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Who Is Cassidy Hutchinson? Star Witness In Capitol Riot Hearing Has NJ Roots
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Unconscious Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Crashing Into Pole In Hunterdon County: DEVELOPING

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Clinton Township Police
Clinton Township Police Photo Credit: Clinton Township Police, NJ via Facebook

An unconscious motorcyclist was hospitalized after crashing into a pole in Hunterdon County, developing reports say.

The crash occurred near Route 22 and Round Valley Access Road in Clinton Township around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

A medical helicopter was called to land at the YMCA near the crash scene but later canceled, and the unconscious motorcyclist was rushed by ambulance to Morristown Medical Center, the initial report says.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.