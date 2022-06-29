Unconscious Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Crashing Into Pole In Hunterdon County: DEVELOPING

An unconscious motorcyclist was hospitalized after crashing into a pole in Hunterdon County, developing reports say.

The crash occurred near Route 22 and Round Valley Access Road in Clinton Township around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

A medical helicopter was called to land at the YMCA near the crash scene but later canceled, and the unconscious motorcyclist was rushed by ambulance to Morristown Medical Center, the initial report says.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.