Unconscious Man, 35, Dies Outside Summit Train Station: Police

A 35-year-old man died at a train station in Summit overnight, authorities said.

The Summit man was found unconscious at the bus stop outside the station around 2:50 a.m. Friday, August 12, Summit Police said. Officers immediately began performing CPR and administering Narcan on the man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man’s official cause of death was pending an autopsy but did not seem to involve foul play, police said. His identity was not released.

Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad and Atlantic Health System paramedics also assisted at the scene.

The incident is being handled by the Summit Police Department Detective Bureau.

